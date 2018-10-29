BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - State police have identified a vehicle and a person of interest in a deadly incident involving a dump truck and a woman crossing a highway.
According to state police, 54-year-old Maria Mendoza-Robles of Bridgeport was struck by a tri-axle dump truck on Route 8 southbound near exit 5 in Bridgeport on Oct. 25.
Troopers said the driver of the truck left the scene.
They later identified the vehicle as a blue Peterbilt dump truck.
They also identified a person of interest. However, the person's identity has not been publicly released.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 203-696-2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.