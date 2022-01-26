(WFSB) - A person of interest was announced in the case of a 13-year-old student who died from a fentanyl overdose at a school in Hartford earlier this month.
The seventh grader overdosed at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy on Jan. 13, according to police.
The juvenile, who has not been identified, died on Jan. 15, police said.
Officials said 40 bags of fentanyl were found at the school.
Police said the person of interest has a history at the juvenile’s residence.
“This individual does have narcotics history and will remain a person of interest, although we cannot label him a suspect at this point,” Hartford police said.
They said upon investigation, they found about 100 more bags of fentanyl in the juvenile’s bedroom.
“When we say a person of interest, all it means at this point is that we’ve identified an individual who has history at the juvenile’s residence who also has a narcotics history,” said Hartford Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert.
Police are not calling the person of interest a suspect.
“There are some things we need to do. Such as get the recovered bags from the DEA to do further testing on it. Fingerprints, DNA which is possible. We’re hoping to get a hit off that. Maybe identify where the juvenile got it from.”
According to investigators, the fentanyl found in the seventh grader’s home had the same packaging and identifying stamp as the 40 bags of fentanyl found throughout the Hartford magnet school.
“The fentanyl that was found in the bedroom had a very high purity rate. It was 60 percent pure which is quite higher than what we normally see. We normally see 1 to 2 percent pure in street level sales.”
The boy’s mother has been cooperating with investigators.
Police say she did not know about the drugs in her son’s bedroom.
The investigation into how the student got a hold of the fentanyl remains active and ongoing.
In the wake of this tragedy, all Hartford schools will be equipped with Narcan.
This Saturday a virtual town hall will be held on substance abuse awareness and prevention for Hartford families.
