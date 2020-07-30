MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A person of interest in several acts of violence in Meriden was caught driving the wrong way and crashing on Interstate 691.
According to Meriden police, Ceequan Goodman was traveling west on the eastbound side of I-691 between Broad and Center streets around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
As officers entered the highway to locate the vehicle, they said the driver passed them at a high rate of speed and collided with an oncoming vehicle.
The people in the oncoming vehicle were not seriously hurt, but were sent to Midstate Medical Center to be evaluated.
Officers approached the crash scene and identified the driver as Goodman.
They said Goodman was wanted on numerous felony warrants.
Officers were able to secure Goodman and give him medical care for injuries sustained in the collision.
Warrants were served on Goodman by the Meriden Police Department and additional charges were filed by state police.
Goodman's vehicle was seized for evidentiary purposes and additional charges may be forthcoming, police said.
They also said he has been a person of interest in several of the recent acts of violence within the City of Meriden.
