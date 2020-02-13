MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – An axe-wielding suspect who broke into the Greater Middletown Military Museum may have been found by police.
Middletown police responded to the museum on Walnut Grove Road on Tuesday for the report of a burglary.
By Thursday morning, they reported that they had a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges.
An item taken from the museum was also recovered on Wednesday night.
Video surveillance showed a suspect wearing a mask and using an axe to force entry into the building on Tuesday.
The suspect took items from the museum, police said. They did not say what kind of items were taken.
A track for the suspect was conducted by police K9, but the suspect was not found.
Police asked residents in the area to check their security cameras to see if the suspect was recorded on video between Feb. 10 at 10 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 7 a.m.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Chris Iovene at 860-638-4148.
