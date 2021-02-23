MANSFIELD, MA (WFSB) - A person of interest in the murder of a Yale grad student is accused of stealing an unmarked vehicle from a dealership in Massachusetts.
The Mansfield, MA Police Department released new details this week about the investigation into the search for 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan.
U.S. marshals called Qinxuan a person of interest in the shooting death of Kevin Jiang, which happened on Feb. 6. Jiang was found in the area of Nash and Lawrence streets in New Haven.
On Feb. 16, Mansfield, MA police said they received a call about a stolen vehicle from Station Buick GMC on Chauncy Street.
They said they identified Qinxuan as the suspect.
A warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle was issued by Attleboro District Court.
New Haven police said the stolen vehicle and Qinxuan are the subject of their murder investigation in Connecticut.
New Haven police had said that they believed Qinxuan visited dealerships in Connecticut or Massachusetts before the murder.
U.S. marshals said Qinxuan could possibly be staying with friends or family in Georgia.
They described him as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has a medium complexion and short black hair.
Police said Qinxuan should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).
