NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A man sought in connection with a New London house fire is said to be the father of a dog attack victim.
The fire on Rosemary Street is being investigated as arson, according to New London police chief Peter Reichard.
Police said they are looking for 32-year-old Timothy Settles as a person of interest.
Settles is the father of a 1-month-old infant who was killed in a dog attack in Norwich Monday night.
RELATED: 1-month-old baby killed in dog attack; family devastated
Police held a news conference late Tuesday morning:
"At 4 a.m., we got a call for a structure fire and when they arrived there was heavy fire near the first floor porch area and they went in and got the tenants out," said Chief Thomas Curcio, New London Fire Department.
It was extinguished by the time a Channel 3 crew arrived around 5:30 a.m.
Four people were inside the house at the time.
The New London Fire Department said a woman was taken to the hospital. The woman is expected to be ok.
Extensive burn damage could be seen on the outside of the home. The windows on the first, second, and third floors were shattered.
Along with firefighters from New London, crews from Groton also responded.
A large police presence was also spotted around the scene.
Settles was described as a man who stands about 6' tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He was said to be unshaven and may be driving a BMW with New York plates.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New London police at 860-447-5269 extension 0.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
