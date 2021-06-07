HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person was pulled from the Connecticut River on Monday afternoon.

CT River search

A person was pulled from the Connecticut River near the Charter Oak Landing in Hartford on June 7.

The unidentified person was found near the Charter Oak Landing, according to the Wethersfield Fire Department.

The person's condition was not released.

There's also no word on how the person got into the water.

