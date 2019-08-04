THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) -- Crews pulled a person from the water at the Quaddick Reservoir in Thompson on Sunday.
The Department of Environmental and Energy Protection (DEEP) State Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon) responded to the water on reports from Troop D of a possible drowning on Sunday afternoon.
DEEP EnCon Police Spokesperson Lee Sawyer said the victim was recovered and taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The condition of the person is unknown.
