WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - A person is dead after ramming two U.S. capitol police officers with a vehicle and being shot by police.
U.S. Capitol Police reported that it happened at the North Barricade access point along Constitution Avenue on Friday afternoon.
The person behind the wheel appeared to have brandished a knife before being shot by law enforcement, officials told The Associated Press.
CBS NEWS confirmed that the suspect was killed.
Both officers were hurt, police said. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital. The other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.
Police said all Capitol buildings were locked down "due to an extreme security threat." Staff members were told they could not enter or exit buildings.
They also said Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First NW was closed, along with First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE.
The incident came as the Washington region was already on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.
Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.
