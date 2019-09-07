EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A person who was struck by a car on Saturday is recovering on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a person was struck by a car in on Hillside Street in East Hartford on Saturday evening.
Police on scene told Channel 3 the person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Lt. Josh Litwin of the East Hartford Police Department said per the last update from family, the person struck is alert and answering questions.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police, Lt. Litwin said.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.