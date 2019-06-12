SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A person was rescued from Talcott Mountain in Simsbury after falling off a cliff.
It happened on Wednesday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m. fire officials said.
Crews rappelled down more than 125 feet and were able to put the victim in a basket to be hauled back up the cliff.
A LIFE STAR helicopter responded to the scene.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
