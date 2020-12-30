WILLIMANTIC (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued a person trapped under a tractor trailer Wednesday night.
According to firefighters, the person became trapped under the vehicle in the area of Pleasant Street and the Thread City Crossing.
Police said a 19-year-old city resident was crossing the street and became trapped in a set of the truck's rear wheels.
The victim was conscious and alert when rescued.
Officials said the person was then transported by Life Star for medical treatment.
Police said the accident reconstruction team will investigate the incident. It is unclear now if the truck or the person had the right of way.
