DERBY, CT (WFSB) -- A person was rescued from underneath a railroad bridge in Derby on Monday morning.
According to fire officials, the person had been there all night after falling off the bridge and into the Housatonic River.
It is unclear at this time how the person fell.
The victim swam to the base of the bridge and was found next to a pillar around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
The person was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.
Three members of the rescue team were taken to Griffin Hospital for evaluation.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
