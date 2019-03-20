WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A person riding a scooter was hit by a car in Wethersfield Wednesday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Prospect Street and Old Reservoir Road.
The rider was brought to the hospital, but is expected to survive.
Wethersfield firefighters said this serves as a reminder to keep an eye out for motorcyclists with warm weather approaching.
There will be more motorcycles and scooters on the road.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
