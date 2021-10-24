HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of a crash to come forward.
It all unfolded around 2:15 Sunday morning on Route 15 North in Hartford.
State Police say an Acura MDX Tech was traveling along the Exit 87 on ramp to Route 15 northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered into the guide rail on the left side.
The car then swerved across to the right side of the ramp and hit not only the guide rail, but an East Hartford man that was walking along the ramp's shoulder.
The driver didn't stop the car and kept going onto Route 15 North, eventually coming to a halt after striking the median barrier.
The East Hartford man suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision, while the driver of the Acura suffered minor injuries.
Both were taken by ambulance to Hartford Hospital.
State Police noted that the three passengers in the car complained of minor pain and sought treatment at Hartford Hospital.
The Acura had to be towed from the scene.
Route 15 North was closed between Exits 89 and 90 while State Police investigated the collision, but reopened around 7:20 a.m.
Anyone that witnessed, may have seen what had happened prior to, or that has dash cam footage of the crash is asked to contact Trooper First Class John Wilson assigned to the State Police barracks in Hartford at 860-534-1098 or by email at john.wilson@ct.gov.
