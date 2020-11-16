WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person was seriously hurt after being struck by a driver in Waterford on Monday morning.

According to firefighters, it happened on Niantic River Road.

They described the incident as a car vs. a pedestrian.

They also asked other drivers to avoid the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Dan7543
Dan7543

So, the car isn't what hurt him?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.