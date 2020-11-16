WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person was seriously hurt after being struck by a driver in Waterford on Monday morning.
According to firefighters, it happened on Niantic River Road.
They described the incident as a car vs. a pedestrian.
They also asked other drivers to avoid the area.
#Waterford units responding to a car vs pedestrian with serious injuries on Niantic River Rd. Please avoid the area— Waterford Professional Firefighters (@Local4629) November 16, 2020
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(1) comment
So, the car isn't what hurt him?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.