EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – A person was taken to the hospital via LifeStar after being struck by a car Sunday morning in East Lyme, said police.
Police say an officer was notified of the incident on Riverview Drive while doing a patrol around 7:09 a.m.
Officials say the individual was taken to the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital by ambulance before being transported to Yale-New Haven hospital via LifeStar.
Riverview Drive was closed to traffic while East Lyme Police accident reconstructionists investigated the crash. The road has reopened.
Police believe the vehicle operator was leaving the complex at 91 Riverview Drive when the pedestrian was hit. Officials say the operator is cooperating with police.
The crash is currently under investigation and witnesses are urged to call the East Lyme Police Department at 860-739-5900.
