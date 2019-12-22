Person seriously injured after falling from a roof in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A person was seriously injured after a fall from a roof in Tolland on Sunday afternoon.
Officials said crews were called to Doyle Rd for fall.
Per protocol, LIFESTAR was called but cancelled, officials said, and the person was taken to a trauma center by an ambulance.
Doyle Rd. reopened shortly thereafter.
Stay with Channel 3 for updated information.
