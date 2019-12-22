Person seriously injured after falling from a roof in Tolland

A person was seriously injured after a fall from a roof in Tolland on Sunday afternoon. (Tolland Alert Image)

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A person was seriously injured after a fall from a roof in Tolland on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said crews were called to Doyle Rd for fall.

Per protocol, LIFESTAR was called but cancelled, officials said, and the person was taken to a trauma center by an ambulance.

Doyle Rd. reopened shortly thereafter.

Stay with Channel 3 for updated information.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.