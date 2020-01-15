WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) – A driver was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Westport Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to an accident in the exit 17 commuter lot off I-95 around 11:30 a.m.
Officials said the car traveling northbound on the highway had left the roadway and collided with multiple concrete blocks before rolling over.
The driver was trapped inside the car and had to be removed by firefighters.
The victim was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.
Westport Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
