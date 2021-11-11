HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a person wanted in connection with a stabbing late Wednesday night.
Hartford Police say officers were notified just before 10 p.m. that a person suffering from a stab wound had arrived at Hartford Hospital.
Their injury is considered life threatening.
Investigators later determined that the initial incident happened on the 500 block of Hudson Street.
Police did not find any suspects after searching the area.
Right now, the person that was stabbed remains in stable condition.
