BRIDGEPORT (WFSB) - A person was seriously injured Sunday morning when he was struck by an evading vehicle.
Police said a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Boston Avenue around 2:13 a.m. when it struck a person who was walking on the roadway.
The operator of the Jeep was traveling at a high rate of speed and continued eat on the road after striking the man in the area of Huntington Road.
Police identified the person was Alvin Nieves. Nieves is said to be in stable but critical condition with severe injuries to both legs.
The Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene for further investigation.
Bridgeport Police Traffic Division Officer Brown is leading the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640
