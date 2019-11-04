WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a person was shot at the department’s indoor shooting range in West Hartford on Monday.
Dispatch confirmed the incident took place just before 4 p.m. on Brixton Street.
The person suffering non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, said dispatch.
Dispatch said the person injured was not a member of the West Hartford Police Department.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
