BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A person was shot in the head in Bridgeport Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to Wells Street around 2:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
A victim, found to have a gunshot wound to the head, was brought to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.
Police said the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
The identity of the victim was not released.
The shooting is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.