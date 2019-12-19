IMG_3159.jpg

Police are investigating after a person was shot on Court Street in New Haven Thursday evening

 WFSB

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A person is in critical condition following a shooting in New Haven Thursday evening. 

Police responded to Court Street around 4:16 p.m. where a victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. 

The victim was brought to Yale New haven Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. 

Police believe this was an isolated incident and the involved individuals are known to each other. 

A possible suspect has been identified and police are continuing to investigate the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police. 

 

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.