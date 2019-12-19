NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A person is in critical condition following a shooting in New Haven Thursday evening.
Police responded to Court Street around 4:16 p.m. where a victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was brought to Yale New haven Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Police believe this was an isolated incident and the involved individuals are known to each other.
A possible suspect has been identified and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police.
