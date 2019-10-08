HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police are investigating a stabbing on Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the area of 611 Maple Avenue for the report of a stabbing.
Police said a victim sustained a stab wound to the stomach.
Officers in the area saw a suspect about a block away running from the scene and engaged in a foot pursuit, according to police.
The suspect was placed under arrest after being detained, and was seen to have injures of his own.
The victim and suspect were brought to the hospital for treatment.
Police are continuing to investigated the stabbing.
