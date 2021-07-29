WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - State Police are looking for a man involved in a stabbing Thursday afternoon.
It happened in the parking lot of the Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center on Flat Rock Place.
Authorities said an altercation took place between two people, which resulted in one person stabbing the other.
Troopers had initially been called there to investigate an assault.
No one else was injured.
The suspect is described as a heavy set, middle-aged white man, with short, light or red hair and wearing an orange shirt and shorts.
State Police said he might be driving a dark-colored 2003 to 2008 Acure TL, with a white and black sticker affixed in the middle of the rear window.
