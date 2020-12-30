NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police have identified the person who was struck and killed by a car on Tuesday night.
Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard between Printers Lane and Adeline Street.
Police said a 41-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Liberty just south of Columbus Avenue when a person attempted to cross the street.
The front of the car struck the pedestrian.
The male pedestrian was brought to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the car remained on the scene and was cooperating with police.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Haven police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.