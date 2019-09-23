LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) -- A person was struck and killed by a motorcycle in Ledyard on Saturday evening.
Ledyard police and fire crews responded to a person struck by a motorcycle on Indiantown Rd (Route 214) between Foxwoods Blvd and Trolley Line Blvd on Saturday evening just after 7:15 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene by personnel. Police have not yet released his or her identification.
The motorcyclist was taken to Hartford Hospital with injuries.
Ledyard Police are asking for assistance from anyone who may have observed the crash. Witnesses are asked to call (860) 464-6400 and speak with Sgt Eric Bushor or Officer Ben Burbank.
