WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A person has died after being struck by a train in Wallingford Thursday morning.
The Dept. of Transportation said the person was struck by a CTrail train headed south, around 8:15 a.m., near North Plains Highway.
CTrail Hartford Line posted delays being seen due to the incident on Twitter.
The person who was struck has not yet been identified.
