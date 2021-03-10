BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are investigating after a person was struck by a car on Wednesday evening.
Police say it happened in the area of Barnes Highway westbound into Bristol on Route 72.
The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time while police investigate the crash.
No additional details have been released at this time.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.