NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating after a person was struck by a car on Tuesday night.
The crash happened on Ella Grasso Boulevard.
Police said the accident reconstruction team was on the scene.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries the pedestrian suffered or if the driver remained on the scene.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.