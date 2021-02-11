SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A person was injured after being hit by a car in Southington on Thursday night.
Police said the crash happened on West Street near the ESPN campus.
The person who was hit by the car was brought to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Officials said the driver of the car remained on the scene.
West Street will be closed near ESPN for a few hours while police investigate the crash.
The identities of the people involved have not been released at this time.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
