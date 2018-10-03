BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway after a person was hit by a car in Bloomfield.
The accident happened on Park Avenue at the intersection of Victor Street.
Park Avenue was closed for a short period of time during the investigation, but has since reopened.
Police are investigating the accident.
There is no word on the condition of the person hit by the car.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.