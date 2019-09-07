EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a person was struck by a car in East Hartford on Saturday evening.
The crash took place on Hillside Street.
Police on scene told Channel 3 the person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
It is unknown if the driver remained on scene.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
