NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police say a person was injured after being struck by a car Monday.
It happened around 10 p.m. on Chapel Street.
The extent of the individual's injuries are not yet known.
It is unclear if the vehicle involved in the incident stayed at the scene.
