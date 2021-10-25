NEWTON (WFSB) - A crash has closed a section of Interstate 84 eastbound in Newtown Monday morning.
According to the Department of transportation, the road is closed near exit 11.
State Police said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a person, resulting in serious injuries.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The DOT, troopers and the Department of Energy and Environmental services responded and are investigating.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
