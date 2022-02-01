STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Metro-North train struck a person in the Stamford area on Tuesday morning.
The 5:20 a.m. train had been heading from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal.
Customers on the 5:20 AM train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal detrained at Stamford because of the train striking a person. Customers were accommodated by the 6:16 AM from New Canaan - Grand Central Terminal and the 5:26 AM train from Danbury - Grand Central Terminal.— Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) February 1, 2022
Metro-North said riders detrained at Stamford and were accommodated by the 6:16 a.m. from New Canaan to Grand Central Terminal and the 5:26 a.m. train from Danbury to Grand Central Terminal.
The rail service said the New Haven line was experiencing 10 to 15 minute delays in both directions as a result.
Details about the person who was struck were not released.
