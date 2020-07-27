HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck by a vehicle in Hartford and police are searching for someone who was in it.
According to police, it happened at Babcock Street and Capitol Avenue before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
The person who was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they believe someone who was in the vehicle fled the scene. They are searching for that person.
It's unclear if that person was the driver or a passenger.
No other details were released.
