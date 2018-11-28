NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck by a vehicle in North Haven on Wednesday morning.
According to the North Haven Fire Department, it happened in the area of Quinnipiac Avenue near its intersection of Middletown Avenue.
Fire officials warned drivers to expect delays in the area.
The said CPR was in progress around 6:30 a.m.
"Please avoid the area as there will be an ongoing investigation throughout [Wednesday] morning," firefighters said.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.