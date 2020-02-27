SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police in South Windsor said someone was struck by a vehicle in town on Thursday morning.
They reported that it happened on John Fitch Boulevard, also known as Route 5, right in front of the Connecticut Soil business.
Police said the right-most lane of Route 5 northbound was closed from Chapel Road to 440 John Fitch Boulevard as officers conducted their investigation. The scene has since cleared.
Police reported minor injuries, but that the victim was still transported to the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with officers.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
