STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person suffered life-threatening injuries when hit by a vehicle in Stamford on Tuesday night.
According to police, it happened in the area of 162 Grove St. just before 11 p.m.
Investigators said the driver of a 2005 Dodge Durango was headed southbound on Grove Street when the driver struck a 41-year-old Stamford resident.
The pedestrian was believed to be crossing the street from west to east at the time.
The victim was transported to Stamford Hospital. Police said that at last check, the pedestrian was listed in critical but stable condition.
No charges have been filed in the case, according to police.
The driver of the Durango was said to be cooperating with investigators.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Stamford police at 203-977-4712.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.