WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A person was struck by a vehicle on Route 320 in Willington Thursday evening, fire officials said.
The Willington Fire Department says the crash is reported on Willington Hill Road between Old South Willington Road and Penny Hill Road.
The Willington Hill Fire Department is also responding.
Fire officials say to be cautious if in the area.
