BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- One person is recovering after being struck by a car in Bristol on Saturday evening.
Bristol Police Department Lieutenant Mussen told Channel 3 that officers responded to the intersection of Jerome Avenue and Swanson Drive at about 6 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved crash.
Lt. Mussen said one person was taken to St. Francis Hospital with serious injuries.
Lt. Mussen said the driver of the car remained on scene but was taken into police custody. The driver’s charges were not released while the traffic division investigates.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
