NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident Wednesday night.
The accident happened on Whalley Avenue between Norton Street and Winthrop Avenue.
Police have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash.
There is no word if the driver of the car stayed on the scene.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
