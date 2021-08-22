HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - A person has died after they were struck by a car in Harwinton Sunday night.
It was first reported around 9:20 p.m.
State Police say the person was dead when they arrived at the scene.
Hill Road is closed from Route 222 at Delay Road to Route 222 at Hayden Road.
Harwinton Fire is helping enforce the closure.
Police haven't released the victim's identity.
