NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Road closures were in place on Willard Avenue and New Britain Avenue last night while police investigated a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
Newington Town Manager Keith Chapman made the announcement during the monthly town council meeting Tuesday last night.
The roads were closed for several hours as Newington Officers and the Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad investigated.
Police say the pedestrian died as a result of this collision.
Police identified the victim as Yvonne Constant, 55 of New Britain. Constant was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was identified.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Feeney at (860) 594-6208.
