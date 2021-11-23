NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Road closures are in place while police investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
Newington Town Manager Keith Chapman made the announcement during the monthly town council meeting Tuesday night.
It happened at the corner of New Britain and Willard Avenues.
While details surrounding the collision weren't immediately available, Chapman noted that the pedestrian died as a result of the collision.
Their identity hasn't been released.
Drivers traveling in the area can expect delays.
