NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in New London Monday night.
According to New London police, it happened in the area of Broad and Channing streets just before 5:50 p.m.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead shortly after emergency crews arrived on the scene, police said.
Investigators secured the scene and continue to look into how it happened.
Any witnesses are encouraged to call the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269, extension 0.
