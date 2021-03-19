NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A person was hit and killed by delivery truck in New Haven on Thursday, according to police.
New Haven police only identified the person as a 55-year-old pedestrian.
They said before it happened, the person was standing on the corner of Temple and Chapel streets. The person walked northbound across Chapel street.
A FedEx delivery truck, driven by a 31-year-old Bridgeport man, struck the person in the area, police said. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.
The intersection was closed for several hours Thursday night. It has since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team.
Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.
