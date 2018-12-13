DARIEN, CT (WFSB) – A person was struck and killed by a train in Darien Thursday night.
According to Metro-North officials, the person was pronounced dead on the scene.
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m.
Metro-North posted on Twitter that the New Haven line service is delayed due to the person being hit by the train.
Amtrak also posted to twitter that all rail travel is on hold in the same area due to a commuter train trespasser incident.
The Amtrak Acela Trains 2175, 2172, and trains 177 and 178 are stopped.
Stay tuned to Ch. 3 for updates on this story.
